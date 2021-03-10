Life is Beautiful 2021 lineup (Green Day, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, more)

Downtown Las Vegas festival Life is Beautiful were forced to cancel their 2020 edition before even announcing a lineup. They are planning to return this year, however, on September 17-19, and they've announced their lineup. Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala headline, and Modest Mouse, A$AP Rocky, Brittany Howard, Ludacris, EarthGang, Death from Above 1979, Haim, J.I.D., Purity Ring, Young Thug, Glass Animals, St. Vincent, 6lack, Yaeji, Jamila Woods, White Reaper and more are also set to perform. See the lineup in full on the poster below.

Tickets go on sale March 12 at 10 AM PT, and they say that "Refunds will be available only if Life is Beautiful 2021 is rescheduled or cancelled." They also have a COVID-19 warning under Health & Safety:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. As festival dates approach, we will provide our community with pertinent information on festival preparedness, including what may be required beyond a ticket to enter festival grounds. By purchasing a ticket, you agree to comply with all Federal, State, and Local laws, ordinance, regulations, and the rules of the Event Organizers when attending the event.

Maybe Billie and Billie will hang again.