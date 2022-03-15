Life is Beautiful 2022 lineup (Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde, Migos, more)

Las Vegas festival Life is Beautiful has announced its 2022 edition. It happens on September 16-18 in Downtown Las Vegas, and the lineup is led by Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage the Elephant, and Beach House.

Also on the lineup are Jungle, Big Boi, Charli XCX, Wet Leg, JPEGMAFIA, Amaare, KennyHoopla, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Sylvan Esso, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Alessia Cara, Pussy Riot, Coi Leray, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM PT.