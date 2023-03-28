Life is Beautiful 2023 lineup (The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, more)

Las Vegas festival Life is Beautiful celebrates its 10th birthday in 2023, happening on September 22-24. The Killers (on Friday, 9/22), Kendrick Lamar (on Saturday, 9/23), and ODESZA (on Sunday, 9/24) headline, and tickets go on sale Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM PT.

Life is Beautiful's 2023 lineup also features Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bebe Rexha, Raye, Anna Lunoe, and more on Friday; The 1975, Omar Apollo, Ferg, Cigarettes After Sex, Amber Mark, Blond:ish, Jockstrap, Coco & Breezy, and more on Saturday; and Khalid, Nelly, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, Baby Tate, Snakehips, Miya Folick and more on Sunday. There are also "special guests" including Cirque Du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Meow Wolf, Jabbawockeez, and more. See the lineup in full below.

