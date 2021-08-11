Life is Beautiful requiring vaccination or negative COVID test for 2021

The 2021 edition of Las Vegas festival Life is Beautiful happens on September 17-19 in Downtown Las Vegas, and like many other festivals, venues, and artists have been doing lately, they've announced that they'll require ticketholders to present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours, to attend. "Our single most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend," they write. "While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music September 17-19, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19."

Find more information on Life is Beautiful's health and safety page.

The 2021 edition of Life is Beautiful features Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, Willow Smith, Purity Ring, Sa-Roc and more on Friday, September 17; Green Day, HAIM, Modest Mouse, Ludacris, JID, EarthGang, Yaeji, White Reaper, Bia and more on Saturday, September 18; and Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Death From Above 1979, Jamila Woods and more on Sunday, September 18. See the full lineup below.