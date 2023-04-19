Life of Agony announce new round of ‘River Runs Red’ dates with Sick of it All
Life of Agony have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album River Runs Red on tour this year, and they'll keep it going with a new leg of August shows. Like they did in March and April, Sick of it All will join Life of Agony again for these dates, which include stops in Poughkeepsie, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Atlantic City, NYC, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on August 27 at Knockdown Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local.
LIFE OF AGONY: 2023 TOUR
May 28, 2023 Bucharest, ROMANIA Metalhead Meeting Open Air
June 2, 2023 Hellendoorn, NETHERLANDS Dauwpop Festival
June 3, 2023 Zeeland, NETHERLANDS Vestrock Festival
June 15, 2023 Copenhagen, DENMARK Copenhell Festival
June 17, 2023 Dessel, BELGIUM Graspop Festival
July 8, 2023 Ballenstedt, GERMANY Rockharz Festival
July 9, 2023 Enschede, NETHERLANDS Metropool Saxion Zaal
July 11, 2023 Nürnberg, GERMANY Hirsch
July 12, 2023 Dortmund, GERMANY Junkyard Open Air
July 14, 2023 Juterbog, GERMANY Motorcycle Jamboree
Aug 8, 2023 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
Aug 9, 2023 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Aug 11, 2023 Bensalem Township, PA Broken Goblet
Aug 12, 2023 Clearfield, PA Upstage Music Festival
Aug 13, 2023 Hamtramck, MI Small's
Aug 15, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme
Aug 16, 2023 Ft Wayne, IN Stan's Room at Piere's
Aug 18, 2023 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
Aug 19, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi Annex
Aug 26, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club
Aug 27, 2023 New York, NY Knockdown Center
Nov 1, 2023 Cologne, GERMANY Carlswerk Victoria
Nov 3, 2023 Copenhagen, DENMARK Pumpehuset
Nov 4, 2023 Gothenburg, SWEDEN Brewhouse
Nov 6, 2023 Oslo, NORWAY John Dee
Nov 7, 2023 Stockholm, SWEDEN Slaktkyrkan
Nov 9, 2023 Leipzig, GERMANY Täubchenthal
Nov 10, 2023 Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC Fleda
Nov 11, 2023 Kosice, SLOVAKIA Collosseum
Nov 13, 2023 Linz, AUSTRIA Posthof
Nov 14, 2023 Graz, AUSTRIA PPC
Nov 15, 2023 Innsbruck, AUSTRIA Olympia World
Nov 17, 2023 Gent, BELGIUM Vooruit
Nov 18, 2023 Klokgebouw, NETHERLANDS Helldorado Festival