Life of Agony announce new round of ‘River Runs Red’ dates with Sick of it All

Life of Agony have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album River Runs Red on tour this year, and they'll keep it going with a new leg of August shows. Like they did in March and April, Sick of it All will join Life of Agony again for these dates, which include stops in Poughkeepsie, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Atlantic City, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on August 27 at Knockdown Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local.

LIFE OF AGONY: 2023 TOUR

May 28, 2023 Bucharest, ROMANIA Metalhead Meeting Open Air

June 2, 2023 Hellendoorn, NETHERLANDS Dauwpop Festival

June 3, 2023 Zeeland, NETHERLANDS Vestrock Festival

June 15, 2023 Copenhagen, DENMARK Copenhell Festival

June 17, 2023 Dessel, BELGIUM Graspop Festival

July 8, 2023 Ballenstedt, GERMANY Rockharz Festival

July 9, 2023 Enschede, NETHERLANDS Metropool Saxion Zaal

July 11, 2023 Nürnberg, GERMANY Hirsch

July 12, 2023 Dortmund, GERMANY Junkyard Open Air

July 14, 2023 Juterbog, GERMANY Motorcycle Jamboree

Aug 8, 2023 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

Aug 9, 2023 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Aug 11, 2023 Bensalem Township, PA Broken Goblet

Aug 12, 2023 Clearfield, PA Upstage Music Festival

Aug 13, 2023 Hamtramck, MI Small's

Aug 15, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme

Aug 16, 2023 Ft Wayne, IN Stan's Room at Piere's

Aug 18, 2023 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

Aug 19, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi Annex

Aug 26, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club

Aug 27, 2023 New York, NY Knockdown Center

Nov 1, 2023 Cologne, GERMANY Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 3, 2023 Copenhagen, DENMARK Pumpehuset

Nov 4, 2023 Gothenburg, SWEDEN Brewhouse

Nov 6, 2023 Oslo, NORWAY John Dee

Nov 7, 2023 Stockholm, SWEDEN Slaktkyrkan

Nov 9, 2023 Leipzig, GERMANY Täubchenthal

Nov 10, 2023 Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC Fleda

Nov 11, 2023 Kosice, SLOVAKIA Collosseum

Nov 13, 2023 Linz, AUSTRIA Posthof

Nov 14, 2023 Graz, AUSTRIA PPC

Nov 15, 2023 Innsbruck, AUSTRIA Olympia World

Nov 17, 2023 Gent, BELGIUM Vooruit

Nov 18, 2023 Klokgebouw, NETHERLANDS Helldorado Festival