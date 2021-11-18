Life of Agony & Dog Eat Dog announce Northeast tour with Kings Never Die

Brooklyn alt-metal vets Life of Agony are headed out on tour in 2022. They've announced "Lost at 2022," a run of dates in the northeastern US in January and February, which includes stops in NY, NJ, PA, and MA. Rapcore pioneers Dog Eat Dog are joining them for the whole tour, and Kings Never Die (ex-members of Dog Eat Dog, Mucky Pup, Subzero) are also on some of the dates. See all dates below.

Shows include NYC-area stops at Poughkeepsie's The Chance on February 2, Brooklyn's Warsaw on February 4, and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on February 5. 2/4 and 2/5 have Kings Never Die on the bill, and tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM.

LIFE OF AGONY: 2022 TOUR W/ DOG EAT DOG

Jan 26: Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ *

Jan 28: The Broken Goblet, Bensalem, PA *

Jan 29: Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg, PA

Jan 30: Lost Horizon, Syracuse, NY

Feb 1: Brighton Music Hall, Allston, MA

Feb 2: The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

Feb 4: Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY *

Feb 5: The Stony Pony, Asbury Park, NJ *

* - w/ Kings Never Die