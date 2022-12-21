Life of Agony (playing ‘River Runs Red’) & Sick of it All announce North American tour

Life of Agony will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, River Runs Red, on tour in 2023, playing it in full. They've announced a new run of North American dates in March and April, where they'll be joined by co-headliners Sick of it All and TBA special guests. See all dates below.

There's no NYC date, but they'll stop in Sayreville, NJ for a show at Starland Ballroom on March 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Ahead of their North American dates, Life of Agony have shows in Europe with Prong and the UK with Madball. Tarah Who? will also join them for those shows, which run through January and February.

Life of Agony performed River Runs Red at Starland Ballroom in 2009, too.

Life of Agony / Sick of it All 2023 tour loading...

LIFE OF AGONY: 2023 TOUR

1/07/23: FYA Fest - Tampa, FL

1/13/23: Matrix - Bochum, Germany *

1/15/23: Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark *

1/17/23: Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany *

1/18/23: Huxley - Berlin, Germany *

1/19/23: Proxima - Warsaw, Poland *

1/21/23: Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic *

1/22/23: Arena - Vienna, Austria *

1/23/23: Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany *

1/25/23: Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland *

1/26/23: Ebullition - Bulle, Switzerland *

1/28/23: Trix - Antwerp, Belgium *

1/29/23: Le Forum - Vaureal, France *

1/31/23: The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France *

2/01/23: Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands *

2/03/23: The Dome - London, England #

2/04/23: Asylum - Birmingham, England #

2/05/23: Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England #

2/07/23: Club Academy - Manchester, England #

2/08/23: The Garage - Glasgow, Scotland #

2/10/23: The 1865 - Southampton, England #

2/11/23: Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, England #

3/09/23: Empire Underground - Albany, NY ^

3/11/23: Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ ^

3/12/23: Phantom Power - Millersville, PA ^

3/14/23: Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA ^

3/15/23: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD ^

3/17/23: Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY ^

3/18/23: Machine Shop - Flint, MI ^

3/19/23: The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH ^

3/21/23: The Vixen - McHenry, IL ^

3/22/23: The Art Theater - Hobart, IN ^

3/24/23: Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA ^

3/25/23: The Foundry - Cleveland, OH ^

3/26/23: Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON ^

3/28/23: Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON ^

3/29/23: Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC ^

3/30/23: Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH ^

4/01/23: Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA ^

* With: PRONG + TARAH WHO?

# With: MADBALL + TARAH WHO?

^ With: SICK OF IT ALL + Special Guests