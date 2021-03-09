Life of Agony screening new documentary ‘The Sound of Scars’

Brooklyn alt-metal vets Life of Agony are the subject of a new documentary, The Sound of Scars, directed by Leigh Brooks, who began working on it two years ago. "This isn't a typical music documentary," Brooks says. "It’s as personal as it gets. I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LOA has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real life stories that make their music so vital and relevant."

The 90-minute film features new interviews with band members and their families, as well as archival footage, rare photographs, and "lost" interviews, and it looks, among other things, at lead vocalist Mina Caputo's gender transition. It will be available to stream over two weeks, from Friday, April 16 to Monday, May 3, and tickets are on sale now, including merch, Q&As with the band and director, and video meet and greets. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and All Out.

"We've completely ripped our deepest selves open for this film," guitarist Joey Zampella says. "The audience and our fan base will completely understand the mold we were broken from, and what this journey means to us."

"We’ve never avoided tough conversations and we don’t pretend to have all the answers," Mina says. "But, this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability... moments of falling downward and others where we rise strong. Enjoy this gift of imperfection. May you find the tools to be braver with this film."

"When we first started LOA over 30 years ago, I don’t think any of us could have predicted the impact that this band would have on so many people around the world," bassist Alan Robert says. "We got together as a way of saving ourselves, but ultimately, through the music and the brutal honesty of the lyrics, we ended up saving so many others along the way."

Watch a trailer for the doc below.