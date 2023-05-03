Lifeguard prep 1st release for Matador, share “17-18 Lovesong”

Chicago indie-punk trio Lifeguard signed to Matador back in February, and now they've announced their first release via the label: double EP Crowd Can Talk/Dressed In Trenches is due July 7. It combines their excellent 2022 EP Crowd Can Talk (originally released via Born Yesterday) with Dressed In Trenches, a collection of five new and unreleased songs. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Alongside the announcement, Lifeguard have shared single and video "17-18 Lovesong," a multifaceted track combining deadpan verses with a clattering chorus. The song, like much of their music, is written with the live independent scene of old in mind. “More than old records – before that, before anything – we’re influenced by live shows and people around us,” guitarist/vocalist Kai Slater explains. “The inspiration comes from playing shows with people and having that mind-blown moment of seeing some friend play at Schubas or Book Club,” adds drummer Isaac Lowenstein. “It’s happening on these tiny little scales of seeing kids play live and [knowing] this is something new and interesting.” Listen to "17-18 Lovesong" below.

Lifeguard are set for summer tour with Chicago buds and label mates Horsegirl, including a free show on July 20 at SummerStage in Central Park with Iceage and fellow Matador band Water From Your Eyes. Lifeguard and Horsegirl play another local show on July 22 at House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. All dates below.

Lifeguard, Crowd Can Talk/Dressed In Trenches loading...

Tracklisting

Crowd Can Talk

1. New Age (I’ve Got A)

2. I Know I Know

3. Fifty Seven

4. Typecast

Dressed in Trenches

1. 17-18 Lovesong

2. Alarm

3. Ten Canisters (OFB)

4. Shutter Shutter

5. Tell Me When

Lifeguard -- 2023 Tour Dates

6.9 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

7.6 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7.20 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage #

7.21 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^

7.22 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

7.23 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

7.25 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

7.27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^

7.28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

7.29 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records ^

7.30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

8.1 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

8.2 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre ^

8.3 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

8.4 McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin ^

8.5 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

8.7 Austin, TX @ Parish ^

8.8 Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall ^

8.9 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^

8.11 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^

8.13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

# w/ Horsegirl, Water From Your Eyes, Iceage

^ w/ Horsegirl