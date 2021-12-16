Life’s Question prep debut LP for 2022 on Triple B, share 3 songs

Chicago hardcore band Life's Question are gearing up to follow last year's great A Tale of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak EP with their first full-length in 2022 via Triple B Records, and they've just put out a promo with three songs from the album, "For You," "A Prayer For My Old Man," and "Rotting from the Head Down," the latter of which is a re-recording of a song from the band's 2018 EP Cursed the Will to Dream. The album was mixed and mastered by Wyatt Oberholzer, who's also worked with Soul Glo and Year of the Knife.

"The two new songs in particular touch on loss and love the way I experienced them personally," vocalist Josh Haynes told No Echo. "Read the lyrics, interpret them the way you want, my hope is that they touch you and if they don’t, maybe it’s not for you."

Musically, they've got elements of '90s metallic hardcore, '80s crossover thrash, and more, and Josh has just a hint of melody in his delivery. Listen to all three below.