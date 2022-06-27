Lightning Bolt, Injury Reserve, Spirit of the Beehive & more playing Outline: Summer (lineup)

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline will be back with its summer edition on Saturday, August 27 at Knockdown Center in Queens. The all-day event, which will feature both indoor and outdoor stages, is headlined by noise rock greats Lighting Bolt, with the rest of the diverse lineup featuring rap duo Injury Reserve, Philly band Spirit of the Beehive (who made one of our favorite albums of 2021), UK techno-noise outfit Giant Swan (making their NYC debut), hyper-pop artist Alice Longyu Gao, PC Music's umru, DJ Haram (Discwoman, 700 Bliss), and Kill Alters.

Tickets for Outline: Summer are on sale now. Check out the poster below.

Outline: Spring featured Arooj Aftab, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Cassandra Jenkins, L'Rain and more. Check out photos from both days.