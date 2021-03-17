Lightning Bug announce new album, share “The Right Thing is Hard to Do”

Lightning Bug have announced a new album, A Color of the Sky, which will be out June 25 via Fat Possum. The album title comes from an experience singer Audrey Kang had at a kite festival in Portland during a time of upheaval in her life, and the record features the first time the group, now a five-piece, had recorded live as a band. "Songs in the past sometimes felt muddled, or I felt lost where to take them," Audrey says. "But for this one, each song felt like a whole entity from conception. I want listeners to explore their own interior worlds. It's about learning to trust yourself, about being deeply honest with yourself, and about how self-acceptance yields a selfless form of love."

The first single is "The Right Thing is Hard to Do," which sonically falls somewhere between Mazzy Star and Cocteau Twins, though Audrey's voice takes things into their own territory. “Here I wanted to connect how the struggles and flaws within the individual are mirrored in the greater problems of society," Audrey says of the song. "How do we as individuals know we are on the right path? How do we as a society, as a species, know we are on the right path? So I started with myself, and my own struggles, touching on how I hide myself away from other people, on my stage fright, on my inability to be vulnerable, on this feeling I used to have that I needed to prove I was worthy of being alive. Then I tried to connect these struggles outward to global issues like xenophobia, arbitrary borders, the lines we draw between ourselves and the environment, and the ways we sacrifice the health of the planet for human convenience."

You can watch the "The Right Thing Is Hard To Do" video, and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.

A Color of the Sky tracklist:

1. The Return

2. The Right Thing Is Hard To Do

3. September Song, pt. ii

4. Wings of Desire

5. The Chase

6. Song of the Bell

7. I Lie Awake

8. Reprise

9. A Color of the Sky

10. The Flash