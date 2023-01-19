Lightning in a Bottle Festival 2023 lineup: Diplo, Caribou, Phantogram, 070 Shake, TOKiMONSTA, more

Do LaB's Southern California electronic festival Lightning in a Bottle have announced the lineup of their 2023 edition, which marks their 20th anniversary. The fest goes down on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29, in Buena Vista Lake, CA, across three stages: the main "Lightning" stage, darker-toned "Thunder," and house and techno "Woogie."

The Lightning stage features sets from Sofi Tukker, ZHU, REZZ, Phantogram, 070 Shake, Caribou, Sampa The Great, Drama, Mindchatter, Beats Antique, Ozomatli with Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, Rochelle Jordan and more, plus a special performance by William Close & the Earth Harp Experience.

The Thunder stage features LSDream, Liquid Stranger, TokiMonsta (DJ set), UNIIQU3, Bambii, Jon Casey, The Glitch Mob, Meute, Deathpact, Prospa, Mersiv, Wreckno, Zingara, The Polish Ambassador, and more.

The Woogie stage features sets by Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Tale of Us, Ben Böhmer, Blond:ish, Giorgia Angiuli, Tsha, Cassian, Logic1000, Rinzen, Mary Droppinz, Baby Weight, Shawni, and more.

Lightning in a Bottle's five-day run also includes yoga and movement classes, workshops, an opening music performance by LSDream side project Lightcode, and more, plus new designs for several of the stages and festival grounds. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

Lightning in a Bottle 2023 lineup loading...

Lightning in a Bottle 2023 Lineup

LIGHTNING

REZZ

SOFI TUKKER

ZHU

Phantogram

Tobe Nwigwe

070 Shake

Caribou

Drama

Sampa the Great

Mindchatter

Uncle Waffles

Beats Antique

Ozomatli w/ Chali 2na & Cut Chemist

Rochelle Jordan

Sad Night Dynamite

Moontricks

My Baby

Dimond Saints

Special Performance By: William Close & The Earth Harp Experience

THUNDER

Liquid Stranger

LSDream

TOKiMONSTA

The Glitch Mob

LTJ Bukem w/ Armanni

MEUTE

Deathpact

The Polish Ambassador

The Floozies

Prospa

Mersiv

Wreckno

Moore Kismet

Daily Bread

Zingara

Ahee

UNIIQU3

Random Rab

Bambii

Balkan Bump

David Starfire

Hamdi

Canabliss

Jon Casey

Zen Selekta

El Papachango

Andreas One

WOOGIE

Tale Of Us

Diplo

Purple Disco Machine

Ben Böhmer

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

BLOND:ISH

LP Giobbi

Giorgia Angiuli

TSHA

AMÉMÉ

Cassian

Major League DJz

Logic1000

Nico Stojan

Sabo & Goldcap

Layla Benitez

Desiree

Rinzen

Sam Shure

Nala

Deer Jade b2b Elif

Mary Droppinz

Nii Tei

Sinca

Baby Weight

Zach Walker

Eda

Shawni