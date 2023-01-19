Lightning in a Bottle Festival 2023 lineup: Diplo, Caribou, Phantogram, 070 Shake, TOKiMONSTA, more
Do LaB's Southern California electronic festival Lightning in a Bottle have announced the lineup of their 2023 edition, which marks their 20th anniversary. The fest goes down on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29, in Buena Vista Lake, CA, across three stages: the main "Lightning" stage, darker-toned "Thunder," and house and techno "Woogie."
The Lightning stage features sets from Sofi Tukker, ZHU, REZZ, Phantogram, 070 Shake, Caribou, Sampa The Great, Drama, Mindchatter, Beats Antique, Ozomatli with Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, Rochelle Jordan and more, plus a special performance by William Close & the Earth Harp Experience.
The Thunder stage features LSDream, Liquid Stranger, TokiMonsta (DJ set), UNIIQU3, Bambii, Jon Casey, The Glitch Mob, Meute, Deathpact, Prospa, Mersiv, Wreckno, Zingara, The Polish Ambassador, and more.
The Woogie stage features sets by Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Tale of Us, Ben Böhmer, Blond:ish, Giorgia Angiuli, Tsha, Cassian, Logic1000, Rinzen, Mary Droppinz, Baby Weight, Shawni, and more.
Lightning in a Bottle's five-day run also includes yoga and movement classes, workshops, an opening music performance by LSDream side project Lightcode, and more, plus new designs for several of the stages and festival grounds. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.
Lightning in a Bottle 2023 Lineup
LIGHTNING
REZZ
SOFI TUKKER
ZHU
Phantogram
Tobe Nwigwe
070 Shake
Caribou
Drama
Sampa the Great
Mindchatter
Uncle Waffles
Beats Antique
Ozomatli w/ Chali 2na & Cut Chemist
Rochelle Jordan
Sad Night Dynamite
Moontricks
My Baby
Dimond Saints
Special Performance By: William Close & The Earth Harp Experience
THUNDER
Liquid Stranger
LSDream
TOKiMONSTA
The Glitch Mob
LTJ Bukem w/ Armanni
MEUTE
Deathpact
The Polish Ambassador
The Floozies
Prospa
Mersiv
Wreckno
Moore Kismet
Daily Bread
Zingara
Ahee
UNIIQU3
Random Rab
Bambii
Balkan Bump
David Starfire
Hamdi
Canabliss
Jon Casey
Zen Selekta
El Papachango
Andreas One
WOOGIE
Tale Of Us
Diplo
Purple Disco Machine
Ben Böhmer
Stephan Bodzin (Live)
BLOND:ISH
LP Giobbi
Giorgia Angiuli
TSHA
AMÉMÉ
Cassian
Major League DJz
Logic1000
Nico Stojan
Sabo & Goldcap
Layla Benitez
Desiree
Rinzen
Sam Shure
Nala
Deer Jade b2b Elif
Mary Droppinz
Nii Tei
Sinca
Baby Weight
Zach Walker
Eda
Shawni