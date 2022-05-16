Like Pacific touring with Action/Adventure, Grumpster, and Spaced

Last year, Toronto's Like Pacific released their third album, Control My Sanity, a batch of spit-shined pop punk songs with a post-hardcore edge, and now they've announced a tour celebrating its release with three great openers, including their Pure Noise labelmates Action/Adventure and Grumpster, and Buffalo hardcore up-and-comers Spaced.

The tour kicks off with three Canada shows, and comes to the NYC-area for shows on July 2 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn and July 3 at House of Independents in Asbury Park. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Last year, Action/Adventure released their Pulling Focus EP, which we named one of the 50 best punk albums of 2021, and Grumpster's Pure Noise debut Fever Dream arrives on June 17.

