Lil Baby announces 2021 tour w/ Lil Durk (Barclays & Prudential shows included)

Lil Baby and Lil Durk released a new collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, earlier this year, and now they've announced that they're teaming up for a tour together. The 'Back Outside' tour, which is presented by Rolling Loud, begins on September 1 in Mansfield, MA, and stops in Hartford, Raleigh, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Oakland, Salt Lake City, Newark, Brooklyn, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is at Staples Center on September 24 (tickets), the Newark show is at Prudential Center on October 6 (tickets), and the Brooklyn show is at Barclays Center on October 7 (tickets).

Tickets to those and all shows go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, June 22 at 10 AM local time.

LIL BABY/LIL DURK: 2021 TOUR

9/1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/3 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

9/15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

9/25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

10/6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre