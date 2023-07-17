Lil Baby expands tour with GloRilla, Gloss Up & more, adds Madison Square Garden

Back in April, Lil Baby announced the "It's Only Us tour," which will have him out with GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho on select dates, starting July 26 in Houston, TX. There was no NYC show at the time, but following his Governors Ball set last month, Lil Baby added new NYC and Philadelphia shows to the outing. Billboard points out that he also cancelled the Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Louisville shows, and removed The Kid LAROI as opener. A reason was not given for the cancellations; Ticketmaster pages for the shows read, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund." See updated dates below.

The new NYC date is on August 30 at Madison Square Garden, with all four openers. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 18 at noon.

Lil Baby 2023 Tour loading...

LIL BABY: 2023 TOUR

Jul 26 Toyota Center Houston TX

Jul 28 Moody Center Austin TX

Jul 29 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

Aug 05 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

Aug 06 Oakland Arena Oakland, CA

Aug 12 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Aug 17 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO

Aug 18 Fiserv Forum^ Milwaukee, WI

Aug 23 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Aug 24 United Center Chicago, IL

Aug 26 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH

Aug 29 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Aug 30 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Aug 31 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.

Sep 02 TD Garden Boston, MA

Sep 03 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD

Sep 07 FedExForum Memphis, TN

Sep 09 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Sep 11 PNC Arena Raleigh, NC

Sep 12 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Sep 15 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

Sep 16 Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

Sep 17 Music Midtown Festival Atlanta, GA

Sep 19 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Sep 22 FLA Live Arena Ft. Lauderdale, FL