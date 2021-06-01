Lil Baby & Lil Durk releasing collab album this Friday, title track out now

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have put their melodic, auto-tune-loving, sing-rapping heads together plenty of times in the past, and now they've done so for an entire collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, due this Friday (6/4) via Quality Control/Wolfpack Global/Motown/Alamo. Along with the announcement comes the title track, which is as good as just about anything these two have done recently. Anticipation for this one is high. Check out the new song below...