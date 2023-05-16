Lil Durk announces arena tour

Ahead of the release of his new album Almost Healed, Lil Durk has announced the "Sorry For The Drought" arena tour. The North American run kicks off in late July and features special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama. See all dates below.

There are NYC-area shows on August 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and August 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 5/18 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, 5/17 at 10am.

Lil Durk's most recent single is "All My Life," which features J. Cole and a children's choir. Watch the accompanying video below.

Lil Durk -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Jul 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 03 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

Sat Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 06 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Fri Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Aug 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^&

Tue Aug 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 02 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

Wed Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No Kodak Black

& No NLE Choppa