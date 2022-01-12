Lil Durk announces ‘The 7220 Tour’

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is gearing up for a new album called 7220, and though most details are TBA (like artwork, release date, and tracklist), he did just announce 'The 7220 Tour' which goes down in April and early May, so maybe that means the album is arriving soon.

The tour kicks off in Phoenix on April 8 and wraps up in Durk's hometown on May 2, with a NYC show happening April 24 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (1/14) at 10 AM, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Lil Durk and Lil Baby released the collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes. Durk's been putting out solo singles in the leadup to 7220, and you can watch a couple recent videos below.

Lil Durk -- 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center