Lil’ Kim announces Apollo Theater show to kick off Harlem Festival of Culture

Lil' Kim will play a show at the Apollo Theater on January 26 to kick off the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop this summer. It's Lil Kim's first show at the historic Harlem venue, and she'll be joined by surprise guests. "It’s going to be a night to remember to help kick off the Harlem Festival of Culture’s road to the festival with some of my special friends," Lil’ Kim said in a statement. "Apollo was like my backyard; I played there so much and every time it was always love. The crowd is always amazing!"

"As we prepared to start on this road to the launch of the festival, we realized that this was also a milestone year for hip-hop and knew that our first major event out of the gate had to be special and center around hip-hop and R&B," HFC co-founder and technical & talent producer Yvonne McNair added. "One of the tenants of HFC’s mission is to celebrate and preserve the cultural contributions of the Black Diaspora in music, media, art, fashion and entertainment. Hip-hop culture has touched every single part of society, and there is no artist that better represents its far-reaching impact than Lil’ Kim. We’re so thrilled that Kim will help us curate the evening to bring a full, one-of-a-kind music experience to audiences in the city where it all began. We’re also excited to launch this event and our festival journey with our partners."

Tickets to the Kick Off show are available now.