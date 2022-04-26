Lil Nas X announces fall tour (Radio City Music Hall included)

Last year, Lil Nas X released his debut LP, Montero, which birthed two chart-topping singles and proved there's a lot more to him than "Old Town Road." We named it one of the 30 best rap albums of 2021, writing:

At this point, it's probably more accurate to call Lil Nas X a pop singer than a rapper, but whatever genre you call it, Montero is one of the year's biggest triumphs and biggest surprises. Lil Nas X seemed destined to go down as a one hit wonder after following his viral chart-topper "Old Town Road" with the disappointing 7 EP, but Montero signified a fresh start. Working almost entirely with production duo Take A Daytrip, Lil Nas X came up with a sound that exists somewhere between pop and rap, is absurdly catchy, and doesn't really sound like anybody else in the world. Sometimes the album acknowledges the critics who doubted him ("One of Me"), but mostly it just laughs in the faces of those critics with an onslaught of some of the year's most effortlessly catchy songs.

Now he's announced his first-ever tour, the 'Long Live Montero' tour, which begins in Detroit in September and runs through October in North America, with European shows following in November. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on September 20. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local, with a Cash App presale beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM.

LIL NAS X: 2022 TOUR

Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 - Paris, France - Zenith

Tue Nov 15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club