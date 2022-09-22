Lil Nas X brought his theatrical tour to Radio City Music Hall (pics, video), shares new single

Lil Nas X began his first-ever tour, the "Long Live Montero" tour, earlier this month, and on Wednesday night (9/21) he wrapped up a pair of NYC shows headlining Radio City Music Hall. Attendees of the shows were greeted with a playbill, which was good foreshadowing of the kind of highly choreographed and theatrical production they were about to witness. It's split into three "Acts," "Rebirth," "Transformation," and "Becoming;" here's more from Chicago Sun Times:

The setlist fit well into this narrative plot. In Act I, we see Lil Nas X reconciling with identity on the vulnerable ballad “Sun Goes Down,” then watching the social media metamorphosis of “Old Town Road” that inked his stardom. By Act II, a more confident character emerges behind the affirming pop punk anthem “That’s What I Want.” As the song ends, the curtain drops, superimposed with the silhouette of Lil Nas X and one of his dancers kissing. By Act III, there is the shedding of an alter ego to reveal his true self in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” while he wears a giant pair of butterfly wings (a motif of the tour) to signify the complete transformation. It ends with the song that has become his new identity, “Industry Baby.”

Instead of a live band, Lil Nas X was joined by a crew of eight dancers for the show, who were introduced at the end of the night. They added to the spectacle, performing an impressive array of gymnastics, ballet, and twerking.

See pictures from night two at Radio City by Ellen Qbertplaya, and a couple of fan-taken videos, below.

Having recently made headlines for sending pizza to homophobic protestors outside one of his shows, professing he "accidentally fell in love" with one of them, not to mention his new wax figure at Madame Tussaud's, Lil Nas X is also collaborating with League of Legends ahead of its 2022 World Championship, and he's shared a new single ahead of that, "Star Walkin' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)." According to a press release, "An easter egg can be found through almost every shot" of the accompanying animated video, "from regional league flair to giant Champions-turned-mechs to fun facts about the pros of LoL Esports." Watch that below, as well.