Lil Nas X expands fall tour, 2nd Radio City show included

Lil Nas X announced a fall tour, his first ever, earlier this week, and with shows selling out after the presale, he's added new ones in a few cities. NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, and Los Angeles all have had second shows added, and you can see updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on September 21 at Radio City Music Hall, the day after the previously announced show at the same venue on September 20. Tickets to the new show go on sale today (4/28) at 5 PM ET.

Lil Nas X 2022 tour updated loading...

LIL NAS X: 2022 TOUR

Sep 6, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Sep 7, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Sep 10, 2022 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

Sep 11, 2022 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

Sep 15, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON

Sep 16, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON

Sep 18, 2022 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Sep 20, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Sep 21, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Sep 22, 2022 The Met Philadelphia, PA

Sep 25, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Sep 27, 2022 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Sep 28, 2022 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Oct 1, 2022 Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN

Oct 3, 2022 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Oct 4, 2022 James L. Knight Center Miami, FL

Oct 18, 2022 YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA

Oct 19, 2022 YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA

Oct 21, 2022 Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Oct 23, 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

Nov 8, 2022 AFAS Live Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 9, 2022 Max-Schmeling Halle Berlin, Germany

Nov 10, 2022 Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany

Nov 12, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, UK

Nov 14, 2022 Zenith Paris, France

Nov 15, 2022 Palais 12 Brussels, Belgium

Nov 17, 2022 Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, Spain