Lil Silva announces debut LP ft. Sampha, serpentwithfeet, Ghetts & more, shares new song

UK artist Lil Silva has been putting out EPs and singles since the late 2000s, and he has only just now announced his first full-length album, Yesterday Is Heavy, due July 15 via Nowhere Music. It includes his recent Sampha collaboration "Backwards," as well as songs featuring Little Dragon, BADBADNOTGOOD, Ghetts, serpentwithfeet, Charlotte Day Wilson, Skiifall, and Elmiene. Having started out as a beatmaker, Silva eventually began embracing his own singing voice, and he shows off a stunning falsetto on new single "Another Sketch," which also features backing vocals from serpentwithfeet.

The new song comes with a video directed by Fenn O’Meally that, to quote the press release, "centers on multiple generations of Silva's own family and their Jamaican heritage, proving that despite time's effect on outward appearance, it can never dampen the spirit, featuring archival and newly recorded footage of Silva’s family and friends enjoying the same activities they did generations ago." Watch that video and the video for the recent Sampha collab below.

Tracklist

1. Another Sketch

2. Be Cool (feat. Little Dragon)

3. Vera (Judah Speaks)

4. Leave It (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

5. September

6. To The Floor (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

7. Backwards (feat. Sampha)

8. What If? (feat. Skiifall)

9. Colours

10. About Us (feat. Elmiene)

11. Still (feat. Sampha & Ghetts)

12. Ends Now (feat. serpentwithfeet)