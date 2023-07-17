Lil Tjay announces tour behind new album ‘222’
Bronx drill rapper Lil Tjay announced a fall tour supporting his new album 222. The North American dates begin on September 21 in Pittsburgh and wrap up on December 15 in San Francisco, stopping in Vancouver, NYC, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. In October, he also heads to Australia and New Zealand for a few shows. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 22. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 21 at noon local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am local time.
222 came out last week and features Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones. Stream it below.
--
LIL TJAY: 2023 TOUR
Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Event Center
Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena
Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre
Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON — The Arena @ TD Place
Tue Oct 03 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens
Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK — Sasktel Centre
Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU — Hordern Pavillion
Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU — Festival Hall
Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU — The Fortitude Music Hall
Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY — The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia
Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway