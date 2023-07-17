Lil Tjay announces tour behind new album ‘222’

Bronx drill rapper Lil Tjay announced a fall tour supporting his new album 222. The North American dates begin on September 21 in Pittsburgh and wrap up on December 15 in San Francisco, stopping in Vancouver, NYC, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. In October, he also heads to Australia and New Zealand for a few shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 22. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 21 at noon local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 18 at 10 am local time.

222 came out last week and features Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones. Stream it below.

--

Lil Tjay 2023 tour loading...

LIL TJAY: 2023 TOUR

Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Event Center

Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena

Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON — The Arena @ TD Place

Tue Oct 03 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK — Sasktel Centre

Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU — Hordern Pavillion

Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU — Festival Hall

Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU — The Fortitude Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY — The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia

Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway