Lil Uzi Vert announces ‘Pink Tape’ arena tour

Just one week after releasing their anticipated new album Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert has announced the 'Pink Tape Tour,' which hits arenas in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, LA, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in the Philly rapper's hometown. Tickets go on sale today (7/7) at 2 PM local time.

The Brooklyn show is on November 20 at Barclays Center. All dates are listed below.

Pink Tape includes Uzi's recent hit "Just Wanna Rock"; appearances from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Bring Me the Horizon, and Babymetal; a cover of System Of A Down's "Chop Suey!"; and more.

Lil Uzi Vert -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center