Lil Uzi Vert announces ‘Pink Tape’ arena tour
Just one week after releasing their anticipated new album Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert has announced the 'Pink Tape Tour,' which hits arenas in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, LA, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in the Philly rapper's hometown. Tickets go on sale today (7/7) at 2 PM local time.
The Brooklyn show is on November 20 at Barclays Center. All dates are listed below.
Pink Tape includes Uzi's recent hit "Just Wanna Rock"; appearances from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Bring Me the Horizon, and Babymetal; a cover of System Of A Down's "Chop Suey!"; and more.
Lil Uzi Vert -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company
Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy
Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum
Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center