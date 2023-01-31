Lil Wayne announces 2023 tour, including The Apollo

Lil Wayne has announced the 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour,' kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4 and hitting nearly 30 North American cities before wrapping up in LA on May 13. NYC gets a stop at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater on April 16. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Lil Wayne's last proper album was 2020's Funeral, and he released a collaborative project with Rich the Kid, Trust Fund Babies, the following year. He's also been on fire with guest verses lately, making memorable appearances on recent songs by The Weeknd, Conway the Machine, JID, Tyler the Creator, Westside Gunn, and more.

Lil Wayne -- 2023 Tour Dates

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern