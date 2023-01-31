Lil Wayne announces 2023 tour, including The Apollo
Lil Wayne has announced the 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour,' kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4 and hitting nearly 30 North American cities before wrapping up in LA on May 13. NYC gets a stop at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater on April 16. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Lil Wayne's last proper album was 2020's Funeral, and he released a collaborative project with Rich the Kid, Trust Fund Babies, the following year. He's also been on fire with guest verses lately, making memorable appearances on recent songs by The Weeknd, Conway the Machine, JID, Tyler the Creator, Westside Gunn, and more.
Lil Wayne -- 2023 Tour Dates
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern