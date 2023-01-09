Lil Wayne names his top 5 rappers of all time

Lil Wayne gave his list of the top five rappers of all time on an episode of the What's Wright? With Nick Wright podcast. "It’s always gonna be first Missy Elliott. She’s a huge influence of everything I’ve ever done," Wayne began, before adding, "Jay-Z is the best ever to speak. Biggie, obviously. Then I have the whole Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK." When Nick Wright responds, "So you don't include yourself?" Wayne says, "No! I can't touch those guys."

As HipHopDX points out, Missy Elliott responded to the praise on Twitter. "Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews twitter don’t have enough space for me tosay my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him🙌🏾& as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE💜," she said. "Another reason this warms my heart is because I’ve seen many times [Lil Wayne] has said my name over & over for years no matter who the interviewers are he has never been hesitant to say me as a female & for that I am forever GRATEFUL🙏🏾💜."

Listen to the full interview here: