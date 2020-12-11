Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. "Your honor, I plead guilty," the 38-year-old rapper (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams at a virtual hearing in Miami federal court.

The charge stems from when federal agents found a loaded, gold-plated handgun in a search of Lil Wayne's private plane at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport on December 23, 2019. Also found on the plane were marijuana, cocaine and other drugs, but Wayne and his entourage were allowed to go at the time and no immediate charges were filed. The new weapons charge was filed last month.

If convicted, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing happens January 28 in front of Judge Williams.