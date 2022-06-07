Lil Wayne replacing Migos at Governors Ball

The 2022 edition of Governors Ball begins this Friday, June 10, and runs through Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field's parking lot. They've made a last minute change to the lineup, announcing that Migos, originally scheduled for Friday (6/10), are no longer performing, "due to circumstances out of our control." Lil Wayne will take their place; he's scheduled for 6:30 PM on the GovBallNYC Stage on Friday.

This news comes amid rumors of Migos' breakup, with TMZ reporting that Quavo and Offset are "on the outs" and Migos are "done as a group." Quavo and Takeoff released a new song together without Offset, "Hotel Lobby," in May, under the name Unc & Phew.

Governors Ball's lineup also features Kid Cudi, Samia, Coi Leray, beabadoobee, Channel Tres, JPEGMAFIA, Black Pumas, Skepta, and more on Friday; Halsey, Flume, Dehd, Tove Lo, YG, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Denzel Curry, Roddy Ricch, Joji, and more on Saturday; and J. Cole, Kaytranada, Duckwrth, Soccer Mommy, J.I.D., 100 gecs, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.