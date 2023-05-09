Lil Yachty announces ‘The Field Trip Tour,’ including Central Park
Lil Yachty has announced 'The Field Trip Tour,' a 39-stop world tour going down this fall in support of his new psychedelic rock-inspired album Let's Start Here. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/12) at 10 AM local in North America and noon local in Europe, with presales starting today (5/9).
The tour begins in DC and hits NYC the next night, on September 22 at SummerStage in Central Park. All dates are listed below.
Watch Lil Yachty's recent full-band performances on SNL:
Lil Yachty -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer