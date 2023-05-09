Lil Yachty announces ‘The Field Trip Tour,’ including Central Park

Lil Yachty has announced 'The Field Trip Tour,' a 39-stop world tour going down this fall in support of his new psychedelic rock-inspired album Let's Start Here. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/12) at 10 AM local in North America and noon local in Europe, with presales starting today (5/9).

The tour begins in DC and hits NYC the next night, on September 22 at SummerStage in Central Park. All dates are listed below.

Watch Lil Yachty's recent full-band performances on SNL:

Lil Yachty -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer