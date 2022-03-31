Lila Iké continues to gear up for debut album with new single “True Love”

Last summer, rising reggae singer Lila Iké put out the powerful single "Batty Rider Shorts" and confirmed that her debut album is on the way. She still hasn't revealed a title or release date for that album, but she did just put out her first new single since "Batty Rider Shorts," and it's another great one, "True Love." She says:

"True Love" is a song that I freestyled almost a year ago. At the time I was in a very emotional space and feeling a bit low in energy due to everything happening with the pandemic. I wanted to find a way to turn what I was feeling into a piece that would give others, who may be feeling the same, some hope. The most beautiful thing about this song is that a year later, I’m realizing this song was a personal love letter to my future self on healing and dealing with everything I’m experiencing at the moment. I hope it reaches everyone who needs this energy right now and that it gives them as much light as it gives me.

Produced by Natural High Music, it's as hypnotic as it is uplifting, and it comes with a video that you can check out below.

Lila is coming to the US in May for Cali Roots Festival, where she'll join her In.Digg.Nation labelmates Protoje and Jaz Elise for a collaborative set, and she also has three upcoming Europe festivals and more dates TBA. All currently announced dates are listed below.

Lila Iké -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 26th @ Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA (US)

June, 24th @ Festival Catalpa in Auxerre, (FR)

June 26th @ Festival Rencontres et Racines in Audincourt, (FR)

July 1st @ Summerjam Festival in Köln, (GER)