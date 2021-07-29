Lila Iké releases powerful new song “Batty Rider Shorts,” confirms debut album is on the way

Lila Iké put out one of 2020's best reggae releases with her debut EP The ExPerience, and now she has followed it with a powerful new single, "Batty Rider Shorts." Over a sharp, dark reggae groove, Lila does not mince words as she tackles child sex trafficking and pedophilia, issues that have been plaguing Lila's home country of Jamaica.

"My hope is that a little girl who doesn't understand why a particular man is being so nice to her might hear a song like this and wonder ‘Hmm, I wonder if he's trying to...’ because a lot of young girls are just not socialized into healthy relationships," Lila says. "I think it's very important to speak about these things. The history of our music was a medium for bringing information to the people, especially reggae music. We can have fun, listen to party and dance music and songs about love, but we still have real issues that need to be addressed too."

Listen to the new song below. A video will come next week and Lila is promising to release more new music this year, followed by her debut album. Stay tuned.

Lila Iké -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Oct 12, 2021 @ Paard in The Hague, Netherlands

Oct 13, 2021 @ Doornroosje in Nijmegen, Netherlands

Oct 19, 2021 @ Melkweg in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 22, 2021 @ Post Tenebras Rock (PTR) - L’Usine in Geneva, Switzerland

Oct 23, 2021 @ Rote Fabrik in Zurich, Switzerland

April 28, 2022 @ Cabaret Sauvage in Paris, France

Jul 1, 2022 @ Summerjam Festival in Cologne, Germany