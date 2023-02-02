Lilys add more dates to East Coast tour

Shoegaze/psych greats Lilys will be on the East Coast in February for their first shows here in six years. They've added a couple more shows to the tour: Baltimore on 2/13, and a second night at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on Valentine's Day.

Tickets for the Valentines show will be on sale soon and you can also still get tickets for Lilys' 2/12 Baby's show.

Lilys will be playing as a five-piece for these shows:

Kurt Heasley / Vox - and /since last west coast shows returns to Guitar.

/ Vox - and /since last west coast shows returns to Guitar. Don De Vore ( music director since 2015 ) Guitar/electronics

( music director since 2015 ) Guitar/electronics Evan Weiss - New on Bass - featured full-time member of legendary outfit SPARKS

- New on Bass - featured full-time member of legendary outfit SPARKS Matthew McDermott - (new) pedal steel / NYMPH

- (new) pedal steel / NYMPH Chris Colley - drums (since 2015) Collapsing Scenery / School of Seven Bells

As for what to expect, Kurt Heasley says, “These performances are bringing the personalities -- both players and patrons -- to the forefront with the largest mythical synthesis. The songs largely cover the first epoch ‘90-’95, but that’s only most of the set.”

Pick up Lilys albums on vinyl -- including A Brief History of Amazing Letdowns and The 3-Way -- in the BV shop.

lilys tour poster loading...

Lilys - 2023 Tour Dates

02.10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Latvian Society (Tickets)

02.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Latvian Society (Tickets)

02.12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (Tickets)

02.13 - Baltimore, MD @ TBA

02.14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (Tickets)