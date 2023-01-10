Lilys announce East Coast tour dates

Shoegaze and psych greats Lilys have announced a few East Coast shows -- their first in six years -- happening in February. They're playing two nights in their former Philadelphia hometown on February 10 & 11 at The Latvian Society, shows that are presented by Maggot Brain magazine. After Philly, they'll hit Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on February 12.

Before that, Lilys play the 2023 Homesick Festival in Berkeley this month.

If you're wondering, here's the current lineup of Lilys:

Kurt Heasley / Vox - and /since last west coast shows returns to Guitar.

Don De Vore ( music director since 2015 ) Guitar/electronics

Evan Weiss - New on Bass - featured full-time member of legendary outfit SPARKS

Matthew McDermott - (new) pedal steel / NYMPH

Chris Colley - drums (since 2015) Collapsing Scenery / School of Seven Bells

