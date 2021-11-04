Lilys reissuing ‘Better Can’t Make Your Life Better’ on vinyl

Lilys have been reissuing much of their '90s catalog on vinyl. We got In The Presence Of Nothing and Eccsame the Photon Band a few years ago, and this year saw A Brief History Of Amazing Letdowns and The 3-Way get repressed. To complete the collection,1996's Better Can't Make Your Life Better, is getting a vinyl reissue on December 10 via Sundazed.

Better Can't Make Your Life Better was originally released via Elektra Records subsidiary Primary Recordings and found Lilys shifting from the sludgy/shoegazy sound of their indie label albums into more of a jangly '60s psych-pop / British Invasion vibe akin to The Kinks, The Monkees and The Creation. The album also gave Lilys a belated UK Top 20 hit with "Nanny in Manhattan," after the song was used in a Roman Coppola-directed Levis ad in 1998. More recently, a couple of the album's songs made it onto the soundtrack of AMC series Lodge 49.

This is the first vinyl pressing of the album since its initial release, and has been remastered for vinyl by Joe Lizzi and cut and pressed at Third Man in Detroit. It also features restored artwork. You can preorder Better Can't Make Your Life Better in the BV shop, and listen to the album -- and watch the "Nanny in Manhattan" video -- below.

Read our interview with Lilys' Kurt Heasley about these new reissues here.