Lilys’ ‘The 3 Way’ getting its first-ever vinyl pressing

Kurt Heasley's long-running band Lilys began life as noisy indie rockers who pulled from Dinosaur Jr, My Bloody Valentine and the early-'90s shoegaze scene, but by the late-'90s he'd turned the group into Kinks/Zombies '60s pop worshippers who fit neatly alongside groups like Olivia Tremor Control and Apples in Stereo. This new sound debuted on 1997's Better Can't Make Your Life Better, which was released by Elektra Records, and honed even further on 1999's wonderful The 3 Way which was their only album for Sire Records. You can stream the album below.

The 3 Way was never released on vinyl at the time but that's finally being rectified 22 years later, as reissue label Sundazed (who specialize in '60s rock) will put it out on wax on February 26. The record has been mastered for vinyl by Joe Lizzi and cut and pressed at Third Man in Detroit. Pre-orders are available now including a clear blue vinyl version of which only 300 were pressed.

You can watch a trailer for The 3 Way's vinyl reissue, and listen to the album, below.

LIlys reissued Escame the Photon Band in 2015 and In the Presence of Nothing in 2017, and played some shows too. They were coaxed out of retirement in 2019 to record some new songs for the Lodge 49 soundtrack and let's hope more are on the way.

