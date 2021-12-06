Lilys touring in January

Psychedelic indie rock cult heroes Lilys have announced West Coast tour dates for January. The shows have band founder Kurt Heasley backed by Don Devore (Collapsing Scenery) on guitars and synths, Evan Weiss (Girls, Sparks) on bass, Chris Colley (School of Seven Bells) on percussion, Matty McDermott (Nymph) on "cosmic pedal steel, and Alex Craig on guitar. The shows will celebrate this year's expanded reissue of their 1994 EP, A Brief History of Amazing Letdowns.

The January tour includes stops in San Francisco (1/19), Sacramento (1/20), Long Beach (1/21), Pioneertown (1/22) and Los Angeles' The Echo on 1/23. All dates are listed below.

This year also saw vinyl reissues of Lilys' late-'90s albums Better Can't Make Your Life Better and The 3-Way. You can get the vinyl reissue of Better Can't Make Your Life Better, which is out this Friday, in the BV shop.

Read our interview with Kurt Heasley about this year's reissues and more.

Lilys - 2022 Tour Dates

January 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

January 20 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

January 21 - Long Beach, CA @ TBA

January 22 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

January 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo