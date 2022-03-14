LIMBS, Greyhaven & The Callous Daoboys announce US tour
Post-hardcore/metalcore bands LIMBS, Greyhaven, and The Callous Daoboys have announced a US tour together. It runs through June, with stops in Amityville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.
The Amityville show at Amityville Music Hall on June 3 kicks off the tour, and the Brooklyn show is the next night, at Knitting Factory on June 4. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 12 PM local time.
LIMB's most recent release is their 2020 EP Only The Lonely Know, while Greyhaven's new album This Bright and Beautiful World is out in April. The Callous Daoboys, meanwhile, have been teasing LP2, their follow-up to 2019's Die on Mars, for a while.
LIMBS/GREYHAVEN/THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS: 2022 TOUR
Jun 3 Fri Amityville Music Hall Amityville, NY, United States
Jun 4 Sat Knitting Factory Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY, United States
Jun 5 Sun Kungfu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, United States
Jun 7 Tue Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA, United States
Jun 8 Wed Big Room Bar Columbus, OH, United States
Jun 10 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States
Jun 11 Sat HENAO Contemporary Center Orlando, FL, United States
Jun 12 Sun Archetype Jacksonville, FL, United States
Jun 14 Tue Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX, United States
Jun 15 Wed Three Links Deep Ellum Dallas, TX, United States
Jun 17 Fri Downtown Underground Mesa Mesa, AZ, United States
Jun 18 Sat Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA, United States
Jun 19 Sun Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA, United States
Jun 21 Tue The Beehive Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Jun 22 Wed Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO, United States
Jun 24 Fri Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States