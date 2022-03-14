LIMBS, Greyhaven & The Callous Daoboys announce US tour

Post-hardcore/metalcore bands LIMBS, Greyhaven, and The Callous Daoboys have announced a US tour together. It runs through June, with stops in Amityville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The Amityville show at Amityville Music Hall on June 3 kicks off the tour, and the Brooklyn show is the next night, at Knitting Factory on June 4. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 12 PM local time.

LIMB's most recent release is their 2020 EP Only The Lonely Know, while Greyhaven's new album This Bright and Beautiful World is out in April. The Callous Daoboys, meanwhile, have been teasing LP2, their follow-up to 2019's Die on Mars, for a while.

Limbs Greyhaven 2022 tour loading...

LIMBS/GREYHAVEN/THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS: 2022 TOUR

Jun 3 Fri Amityville Music Hall Amityville, NY, United States

Jun 4 Sat Knitting Factory Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY, United States

Jun 5 Sun Kungfu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, United States

Jun 7 Tue Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA, United States

Jun 8 Wed Big Room Bar Columbus, OH, United States

Jun 10 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States

Jun 11 Sat HENAO Contemporary Center Orlando, FL, United States

Jun 12 Sun Archetype Jacksonville, FL, United States

Jun 14 Tue Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX, United States

Jun 15 Wed Three Links Deep Ellum Dallas, TX, United States

Jun 17 Fri Downtown Underground Mesa Mesa, AZ, United States

Jun 18 Sat Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA, United States

Jun 19 Sun Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA, United States

Jun 21 Tue The Beehive Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Jun 22 Wed Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO, United States

Jun 24 Fri Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States