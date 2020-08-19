LIMBS put a fresh spin on 2000s melodic post-hardcore with new song “Empty Vessel”

Tampa Bay, Florida's LIMBS released their debut album Father's Son in 2018 but they sound right out of the early 2000s post-hardcore/metalcore scene with a sound that should appeal to fans of Thrice, Underoath, Every Time I Die, As Cities Burn, various Anthony Green bands, and others in that realm. LIMBS make it sound fresh though, as you can hear on their new single "Empty Vessel," which premieres in this post.

Vocalist Austin McAuley, who replaced Father's Son vocalist Chris Costanza last year and made his debut on "Abandoned" and "Stare" ahead of this new song, says, "'Empty Vessel' was inspired by my own struggles of balancing my personal life while also pursuing the perpetual dream of 'success' as an artist. The song immerses the listener in themes of self-sacrifice, vulnerability and the constant desire to have one’s voice heard. The chorus beckons, 'How long is the breath that I have to hold before I’m worth my weight in gold?' This statement reflects the trials and tribulations of those who will do anything to make their dreams come true...but as the lyrics tell, 'How does it feel? Only the lonely know.'"

It's the third single with Austin, first with new bassist Chris Klumpp and drummer Joey DiBiase, and it comes with a video featuring dimly-lit performance footage of the band (co-directed/edited by Chris Klumpp and Christian Lawrence). Check it out below. It hits streaming later this week via UNFD.

--