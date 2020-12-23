LIMBS tell us about their favorite albums of 2020

Tampa Bay post-hardcore/metalcore band LIMBS followed their 2018 debut album Father's Son with the new EP Only The Lonely Know this year (their first release with new vocalist Austin McAuley), and with the year coming to a close, we asked the members of LIMBS what their favorite albums of 2020 were. All five members picked two albums each and wrote a bit about each one, and their diverse list includes Loathe, Palm Reader, Gleemer, Currents, The Weeknd, The 1975, and more. Read on for what they had to say...

Austin McAuley’s picks:

Loathe - I Let It In And It Took Everything

It’s heavy, atmospheric, and sonically pleasing. Definitely a record I can close my eyes and zone out to on a rainy day.

Palm Reader - Sleepless

This is a ripper of a post-hardcore record. Very reminiscent of the early 2000’s styles I grew up on like Thursday and The Bled, but with a heavier, modern twist.

Chris Klumpp’s picks:

Gleemer - Down Through

This album is the perfect mix of being able to just let it play in the background to start your day, or being able to really dig in and get lost in the lyrics/songwriting. If you wanna chill, put this record on. If you wanna sort through your emotions, also put this record on.

Currents - The Way It Ends

Pretty self-explanatory pick, I think; heavy, moving, and melodic. So many things to take away from these songs, and it’s definitely a testament to the force that this band is in the metalcore scene.

Joey DiBiase’s picks:

IDLES - Ultra Mono

A wall of sound that makes its more mellow breaks that much more rewarding. Creative lyrical stylings and a certain energy that makes you want to run directly through a brick wall.

Nathaniel Rateliff - And It’s Still Alright

“Sad music makes the best music, and there’s plenty of sad to go around on this one. Between a divorce, and the loss of his dear friend and collaborator Richard Swift, Rateliff raises goosebumps from start to finish.”

Tyler Martin’s picks:

The Strokes - The New Abnormal,/b>

I don’t know. I like it. Riffs, and stuff. Cool noises.

LANY - Mama’s Boy

“I like this group a lot. All of the songs sound the same, and I’m into that. Having some consistency this year was cool.”

Jordan Hunter’s picks:

The 1975 - Notes On A Conditional Form

Matty Healy & co. knock it out of the park again on another spectacular release. The cohesive experience of this album from start to finish is a journey I recommend everyone taking. They definitely took a more experimental approach to writing this, but it’s so impressive and still rings true to that classic sound we’re used to hearing from them.

The Weeknd - After Hours

Dream pop, wavy, R&B goodness right here. So many good songs on this release - the whole album just hooks you right from the start. It’s melodic, climactic, and thumping - all while putting the listener right in the feels. Abel Tesfaye’s vocal talent ain’t too bad either.

