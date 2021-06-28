Limited Anthrax ‘Among the Living’ shirt by Charlie Benante, livestream event & interview by Chuck D

Anthrax's Charlie Benante is a noteworthy visual artist in addition to his work as a drummer, creating the band's iconic mascot, Notman, in addition to helping design all of their album covers since 1985's Spreading the Disease. One of their most memorable is 1987's Among the Living, which Benante came up with the concept for, and Don Brautigam also worked on.

Now, Benante has created an alternate version of that artwork for a new limited edition t-shirt that comes in a bundle with the new Summer 2021 issue of Revolver. It's limited to 500 numbered copies, and each is part of a deluxe collector's bundle that also includes a hand-numbered slipcase and two editions of the magazine, one with an alternate Anthrax cover photographed by Waring Abbott, and only available in this bundle. More info and ordering info here.

For the cover story, Anthrax's core members, Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, and Benante, are interviewed by friend and collaborator Chuck D of Public Enemy, talking about creating the rap-metal genre, playing shows in "shitty clubs" with Metallica in the early days, being influenced by KISS, appearing on Married... With Children, playing Yankee Stadium for the Big 4 show, and more. Read that interview in the issue, along with features on Tool, Beartooth, Jinjer and Red Fang who are all also featured on alternate covers for the issue.

Meanwhile, the band are celebrating their fortieth anniversary with a special livestream event on Friday, July 16, and with the release of an Among The Living graphic novel.

You can already pick up the Among The Living action figure in the BV Shop.

Here's what the whole Revolver package looks like: