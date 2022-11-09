Limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCards are here

Dolly Parton was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she's following that with yet another honor - having a limited edition MetroCard made in her honor. 50,000 Dolly Parton cards have been released by the MTA at four Manhattan subway stations: 34th Street-Penn Station, 34t Street-Herald Square, Grand Central-42nd St, and Times Square-42nd Street. According to a press release, those stations were chosen "in the spirit of riders using the transit system and 'working 9 to 5.'"

The MetroCards commemorate the release of Dolly's new greatest hits album, Diamonds & Rhinestones, on November 18, and like its cover art, they feature her signature and the album title:

Dolly Parton MetroCards photo via Marc A. Hermann/MTA loading...

Biggie Smalls and David Bowie have previously gotten their own limited MetroCards, too.