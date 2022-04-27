Limited tickets for Jawbreaker’s 4 Irving Plaza shows this week released!

Jawbreaker's (slightly belated) Dear You 25th anniversary tour got underway last month, and almost the whole thing has been sold out for a very long time, including all four of the NYC shows that happen this week: tonight (4/27) through Saturday (4/30) at Irving Plaza. However, if you weren't able to get tickets, you're in luck. A limited amount of tickets are back on sale now! Good luck!

All four shows are with The Linda Lindas (who are fresh off releasing their great debut album Growing Up via Epitaph) and comedian Chris Gethard, and they've also got Worriers on nights one and two and Shellshag on nights three and four.