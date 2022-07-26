Limited to One record store celebrating 5 Years at Brooklyn show with rare record mart (Ryley Walker just added)

Limited to One, the East Village record store that focuses on rare, collectable vinyl, turns five this week and to celebrate they're throwing an anniversary party at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Sunday, July 31 featuring live performances and a record mart. Tickets are on sale.

The music lineup includes NYC emo/post-hardcore group Common Sage, Providence screamo band Amitié, Light Tower (featuring members of Spotlights / On the Might of Princes) and some "special guests." One of those special guests is Ryley Walker who will be doing a set of XTC covers.

As for the record mart, Limited to One says it features "rare records never sold in the shop" and "exclusive releases direct from select indie labels" like Sacred Bones, DAZE, Expert Work Records, and more. Check out a few of the items available below.