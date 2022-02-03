Limited Type O Negative mini instruments up for pre-order (new t-shirts & vinyl too)

Last month, Revolver launched a new special collector's edition magazine devoted to Type O Negative, The Book of Type O Negative, along with special vinyl pressings of some of Type O's most classic albums. Now to go with those you can order sets of miniature instruments, modeled after the guitar (limited to 400), bass (limited to 500), and drums (limited to 200) played by Kenny Hickey, Peter Steele, and Johnny Kelly, respectively. The Axe Heaven collectible replicas are available as a set (limited to 100) or separately. Act quick, they'll be gone fast.

They're designed on a 1:4 scale from solid wood and metal parts and/or tuning key. Here's the set:

There's also a new Peter Steele tribute t-shirt, limited to 250 individually numbered pieces:

Order those, the other recently launched t-shirts and vinyl and all of our special Type O Negative collectors' merch, HERE.