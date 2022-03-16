Limp Bizkit announce arena tour with Scowl, Dying Wish, $NOT & more (MSG included)

Limp Bizkit returned last year with Limp Bizkit Still Sucks, their first album in a decade and one that succeeded because Limp Bizkit was totally in on the joke (and because it did have some catchy songs). Now they've announced an arena tour in support of it, and they're bringing along some truly amazing openers (varying by date), including hardcore bands Scowl and Dying Wish (!), plus rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy, and nu metall-y electro-rock duo Wargasm UK.

NYC gets a show at Madison Square Garden on May 13, and that one's with $NOT, Wargasm UK, and Scowl. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (3/18) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Scowl vocalist Kat Moss and guitarist Malachi Greene both included Limp Bizkit Still Sucks on their 2021 year-end lists. Kat wrote, "Somehow Limp Bizkit put out their catchiest record after a 20 year hiatus. I surprised myself with how much I replayed this record. Listen to it and find out for yourself." Malachi wrote, You’re wrong if you say you don’t like this album. From front to back I was stoked and each track had its own vibe. The INXS cover was perfect too."

Though Dying Wish sadly aren't on the MSG show, you can catch them in NYC on tour with Code Orange, Loathe, and Vended.

Limp Bizkit loading...

Limp Bizkit -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Thu, Apr 28, 2022

Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Sat, Apr 30, 2022

Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena Tue, May 03, 2022

Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Wed, May 04, 2022

Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Fri, May 06, 2022

Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Sat, May 07, 2022

Lowell, MA Tsongas Center Tue, May 10, 2022

Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Thu, May 12, 2022

New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri, May 13, 2022

Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Sun, May 15, 2022

Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre Wed, May 18, 2022

Saginaw, MI The Dow Event Center Thu, May 19, 2022

Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Sat, May 21, 2022

Green Bay, WI Resch Center Sun, May 22, 2022

Kansas City, MO Cable Dahmer Arena Tue, May 24, 2022

Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center Thu, May 26, 2022

Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Sat, May 28, 2022

Reno, NV Reno Events Center Sun, May 29, 2022

Ontario, CA Toyota Arena Tue, May 31, 2022