Limp Bizkit cancel August tour “out of an abundance of caution”
After postponing their August 6 show at Stone Pony Summer Stage an hour before doors were set to open, Limp Bizkit have now cancelled the remainder of their August tour, as well. A statement from the band reads:
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled. Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.
The band also posted an Instagram story addressing a rumor that Wes Borland had contracted COVID. It reads:
Let us be clear.
1. Wes Borland does not have COVID.
2. The system is seriously flawed.
3. We don't care much about the BS.
Times2. We care a lot about you.
Tothesix. "They" can kiss it.
Dad vibes coming very soon.
See the affected dates below.
LIMP BIZKIT: CANCELLED 2021 SHOWS
Aug. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Aug. 15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Aug. 16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Aug. 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street
Aug. 21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium