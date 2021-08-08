Limp Bizkit cancel August tour “out of an abundance of caution”

After postponing their August 6 show at Stone Pony Summer Stage an hour before doors were set to open, Limp Bizkit have now cancelled the remainder of their August tour, as well. A statement from the band reads:

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled. Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.

The band also posted an Instagram story addressing a rumor that Wes Borland had contracted COVID. It reads:

Let us be clear.

1. Wes Borland does not have COVID.

2. The system is seriously flawed.

3. We don't care much about the BS.

Times2. We care a lot about you.

Tothesix. "They" can kiss it.

Dad vibes coming very soon.

See the affected dates below.

LIMP BIZKIT: CANCELLED 2021 SHOWS

Aug. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre

Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Aug. 15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Aug. 16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Aug. 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street

Aug. 21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium