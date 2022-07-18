Limp Bizkit cancels tour due to Fred Durst’s health concerns

Limp Bizkit have been forced to cancel the remainder of their upcoming tour dates, due to Fred Durst's health condition. He said in a video posted to Limp Bizkit's website that he underwent some medical tests prior to the tour, and his doctor suggested that he stay home. "This was very unexpected news," he adds. The band also posted this statement:

For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit

Watch Fred's video here.