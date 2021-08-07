Limp Bizkit postpone Stone Pony Summer Stage show an hour before doors

UPDATE: Limp Bizkit cancel August tour "out of an abundance of caution."

Limp Bizkit recently began a tour following their set at Lollapalooza last Saturday (7/31), but they postponed Friday's (8/6) scheduled date, at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage, at the last minute, about an hour before doors were to open. A statement from the venue reads, "Unfortunately tonight’s Limp Bizkit show at Stone Pony Summer Stage has been postponed. Please look for information regarding a new date to be announced shortly at www.stoneponyonline.com and an email from Ticketmaster will be sent to all purchasers who purchased online. We are sorry for your inconvenience."

The band has not made a statement or given a reason for the postponement, but as you can see in the Instagrams embedded below, they did do a soundcheck, and Fred Durst came out to greet and sign autographs for people waiting outside the venue. Stay tuned for further updates.

